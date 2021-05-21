Winning One-Acts on stage at Yorkshire Playhouse

The preview for “Waking Zombies” says, “Life is slow and unassuming for the grumpy old man in the home. Wake up, stew and spin with Johnny Cash on the hi-fi. No visitors and minimal conversation – just the way he likes it. All that changes when an apathetic teenager drops in to log community service hours. Jokes, checkers and a whole lot more than either of them bargained for bubbles to the surface as they deal with the reality of sharing space. A modern-day tragic comedy that casually presents the question: Why are we really alone?”