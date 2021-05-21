Winning One-Acts on stage at Yorkshire Playhouse

YORK – In the summer of 2019, the Yorkshire Playhouse invited writers from around Nebraska to submit their one-act plays to the second annual Yorkshire Playhouse Playwriting competition.
A panel of judges selected the top shows.
The intention was for those plays to be produced and presented to the public on the Yorkshire Playhouse stage.
But the pandemic intervened.
This week, the award-winning plays were finally presented on the Yorkshire stage – and they will also be available virtually, on-demand, May 29-30.
This unique experience gave writers an opportunity to present their work to an audience for the first time ever.
The featured plays are entitled “Waking Zombies” by Mitchell Roush and “I Bargained; Anticipation” by Alexis Lacina.
The preview for “Waking Zombies” says, “Life is slow and unassuming for the grumpy old man in the home. Wake up, stew and spin with Johnny Cash on the hi-fi. No visitors and minimal conversation – just the way he likes it. All that changes when an apathetic teenager drops in to log community service hours. Jokes, checkers and a whole lot more than either of them bargained for bubbles to the surface as they deal with the reality of sharing space. A modern-day tragic comedy that casually presents the question: Why are we really alone?”
The preview for “I Bargained; Anticipation” says, “Tae and his family are living a perfectly normal life where nothing ever goes wrong. Ever. After all, he made a deal, with something worse than the devil.”
And the Yorkshire Playhouse Playwriting Contest is back again – the Playhouse will be accepting new plays from writers from Nebraska. Two plays will be selected for presentation in the Spring of 2022.
The contest is open to any playwright who resides in Nebraska. The plays must be between 20 and 45 minutes in length. The plays must be the original work of the author and must not have been previously produced or published. They also have to follow the Dramatist Guild script format.
The plays have to have small casts (between two and six people) and simple sets; submissions may be made via paper or electronic. Submissions should include a short author biography.
And each writer can submit up to three scripts.
The submission deadline for the next contest is Aug. 15.
See yorkshireplayhouse.com for more information as to how to submit scripts.