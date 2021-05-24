Winning lottery ticket sold in Stromsburg

STROMSBURG – Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket at the Casey’s General Store for the Thursday, May 20 drawing is holing a ticket worth $60,000, according to lottery officials.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket matched all five winning numbers for the $60,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers from the Thursday Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 7, 13, 23, 26 and 37.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com or by calling 800-587-5200.