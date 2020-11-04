Winners determined for seats on Heartland School Board

YORK – The election results for the Heartland School Board’s three open positions have been determined.
Certain voters in York, Hamilton and Fillmore County – whose residences are within the Heartland district – were able to vote regarding these three seats.
The following are the totals after all votes in all three counties were added together:
• Lacey Gloystein, 709
• Gary Braun, 634
• Tyler Newton, 582
• Jen Hiebner, 557
• Preston Switzer, 524
• Mark Perez, 260
So Gloystein, Braun and Newton have been determined to be the winners.
In just York County, the following vote break-down was found for the candidates:
• Gloystein, 641
• Braun, 564
• Newton, 582
• Hiebner, 502
• Switzer, 459
• Perez, 244
In just Hamilton County, the following break-down was found for the candidates:
• Braun, 70
• Gloystein, 68
• Switzer, 65
• Newton, 43
• Hiebner, 55
• Perez, 16
No votes were cast in Fillmore County, regarding this race.
