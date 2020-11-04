 Skip to main content
Winners determined for seats on Heartland School Board
YORK – The election results for the Heartland School Board’s three open positions have been determined.

Certain voters in York, Hamilton and Fillmore County – whose residences are within the Heartland district – were able to vote regarding these three seats.

The following are the totals after all votes in all three counties were added together:

• Lacey Gloystein, 709

• Gary Braun, 634

• Tyler Newton, 582

• Jen Hiebner, 557

• Preston Switzer, 524

• Mark Perez, 260

So Gloystein, Braun and Newton have been determined to be the winners.

In just York County, the following vote break-down was found for the candidates:

• Gloystein, 641

• Braun, 564

• Newton, 582

• Hiebner, 502

• Switzer, 459

• Perez, 244

In just Hamilton County, the following break-down was found for the candidates:

• Braun, 70

• Gloystein, 68

• Switzer, 65

• Newton, 43

• Hiebner, 55

• Perez, 16

No votes were cast in Fillmore County, regarding this race.

