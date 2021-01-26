Windstream is paying into county’s 911 surcharge fund

YORK – Windstream is paying into the county’s 911 surcharge fund.

This declaration was made Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, when the county commissioners met in regular session.

The discussion began two weeks ago, when there were questions about whether or not Windstream had paid the estimated allotment of $3,000 to the county in 2020. These are funds that are collected as 911 fees from landline users in the county.

At that time, county officials said they didn’t think the company paid in, in the calendar year of 2020, according to the information they had.

“But that day, after the meeting, there was an article written in the York News-Times which got everyone’s attention, including the attention of Windstream,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow commissioners Tuesday.