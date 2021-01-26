Windstream is paying into county’s 911 surcharge fund

YORK – Windstream is paying into the county’s 911 surcharge fund.
This declaration was made Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, when the county commissioners met in regular session.
The discussion began two weeks ago, when there were questions about whether or not Windstream had paid the estimated allotment of $3,000 to the county in 2020. These are funds that are collected as 911 fees from landline users in the county.
At that time, county officials said they didn’t think the company paid in, in the calendar year of 2020, according to the information they had.
“But that day, after the meeting, there was an article written in the York News-Times which got everyone’s attention, including the attention of Windstream,” York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow commissioners Tuesday.
“At that point, Windstream contacted us and we can confirm now that the money from Windstream is coming in to York County,” Obermier said. “They along with the other providers have been sending the money in. Those fees are being put into that fund, they had been paid in in the last year by Windstream. It was a misunderstanding, with miscommunication, and once we were contacted by Windstream, we rectified the issue in a mere few hours. So the article was very effective – thank you to the York News-Times for that.”
The funds that are put into the 911 fund are used for emergency communication purposes – they are used to pay for equipment, enhancements, etc.
The surcharge is paid to the service provider companies by the customers – and then passed on to the county.
“Again, everything is fine,” Obermier reiterated. “Windstream is paying in, as are the other service providers. They have been and continue do to so. It was just a misunderstanding on our end.”