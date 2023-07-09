Willis Dean Pauls, 91, of Polk, died on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will be in the Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Willis was born on June 28, 1932, to Abraham and Mary (Buller) Pauls near Elbing, Kan. and moved to Oklahoma at an early age. Willis graduated from Oklahoma Bible Academy in 1950 and was employed as a grocery clerk and carpenter. He married Mayvis Becker June 8, 1952, in the Saron Mennonite Church, in Orienta, Okla. Willis entered Grace University, Omaha, graduating with a BA degree in 1971. He served as pastor for Emmaus Evangelical Free Church in Funk and then Polk Evangelical Free church in Polk, before retiring in 1999. During that time Willis also served the communities as a bus driver for the local schools. Willis began serving as Chaplain of the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg, in 2005 and served until 2016. He also served as visitation pastor for the Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church, of which he was a member. During this time, he married Roberta Clark on April 7, 2013.

He is survived by two daughters, Saundra Burks of Lenoir, N.C. and Patricia Petty of Polk; one son, David (Becky) Pauls of Oklahoma City, Okla.; seven step-daughters, DeEbra (Jeff) Randall of Omaha, Jacqueline (Tracy) Burns of Kearney, Kimberly (Carl) Walkers of Navarre, Fla., Karen (Gary) Roenneburg of Georgetown, Tenn., Sue (Tom) Horky of Sargent, Amy (Randy) White of Sargent and Sharel (Jeremy) Olson of Randolph; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Mayvis and Roberta; siblings and sibling-in-laws, Gene and Erma Pauls, Irene and Gene Buller, Janiece and Albert Johnson, Leo and Myrtle Becker, Robert Becker, Johnny and Melinda Becker and son-in-law, Jerome Petty.