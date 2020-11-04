Williams wins Subdivision 7 seat on NPPD board

YORK – Wayne E. Williams of Central City is the winner of the seat for Subdivision 7 Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.

He ran against Sheila Hubbard of York.

It was a close race, as Williams got 51.22 percent of the vote and Hubbard received 48.78 percent of the vote.

The vote count for each was Williams , 11,507, and Hubbard, 10,959.

All totaled, 22,466 votes were cast in this race.

The following is the vote break-down for each candidate, for each county in Subdivision 7:

• Adams County: Hubbard, 42 percent; Williams, 57 percent

• Clay County: Hubbard 41 percent; Williams, 58 percent

• Hamilton County: Hubbard, 48 percent; Williams, 51 percent

• Merrick County: Hubbard 41 percent; Williams, 58 percent

• Nance County: Hubbard, 53 percent; Williams, 46 percent

• Polk County: Hubbard, 53 percent; Williams, 46 percent

• York County: Hubbard, 56 percent; Williams, 43 percent

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.