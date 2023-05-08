William “Bill” Robert Mogee was born on September 3, 1949 to Gordon Schontube Sr. and Dorothy Schontube in Hammond, Ind. and named Warren Robert Schontube. He was then adopted by William Everett and Ethelbert (Sack) Mogee. He attended high school in Utica graduating in 1968. Bill served in the United States Army from 1968-1971. On May 27, 1973 Bill was united in marriage to Beth Blatchford. To this union were born three children, Rita, Roxanne and Rhonda. He then married Nancy Worm on September 17, 1994 and to this union were born Misty and Madison.

Bill was a jack of all trades and was able to fix anything. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to travel. He was a Life Member of Utica American Legion Post #49.

Bill passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 73, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mogee of Utica; daughters, Rita (James) Smith of Omaha, Roxanne and Kevin Songer of Atlanta, Ga., Rhonda (Aaron) Veleba of Fairmont, Misty (Cody) Chaney of Grafton and Madison Mogee (Caleb Breazeale) of Kearney; grandchildren, Nolan and Sydney Smith, Blake and Emerson Songer, Macyn and Maddox Veleba, Oaklynn and Huxley Chaney; brothers, Gordon (Irene) Schontube of Indiana, Jack (Peg) Schontube of Tennessee; sisters, Carolyn (Cecil) Julian of Indiana and Loretta Ramsey of California; brother-in-law, John (Diana) Worm; brother-in-law, Wesley Allen; many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by parents, William and Ethelbert Mogee; biological parents, Gordon Sr. and Dorothy Schontube; parents-in-law, Vernon and Shirley Worm; brothers, Steve “Skip” Schontube and Kenneth Schontube; sisters, Sandra Faircloth; sister-in-law, Linda Allen and brother-in-law, Vern Worm.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Committal will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The family requests everyone wear casual attire for the funeral. Memorials may be made in care of the Mogee Family. Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of arrangements.