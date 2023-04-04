YORK – The York City Auditorium has been a part of the municipality’s downtown for many decades and might just qualify for inclusion onto the National Historical Registry.

Betty Gillespie with the National Registry, will discuss listing the auditorium on the National Register of Historic Places with the city council, administration and public this week when the council meets in regular session.

It was with great pomp and circumstance that York’s city auditorium was formally opened on the weekend of Sept. 18-20, 1942. Two years prior, the site was occupied by an older church building, a brick mansion and three small frame residences. The people voted in favor of a $90,000 bond issue, for the construction of the facility. To that the federal government, through the Works Project Administration, added an even larger fund in labor and materials amounting to $117,828.

A massive, thorough restoration project was recently completed at the city auditorium, resulting in a new HVAC system, new roof, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing and much more. Prior to the recent project taking place, there had already been conversations about gaining historical site status.

National Register listings identify historically significant buildings, districts, structures, site and objects and document their significance. Listings can help build community pride in its history and its built environment. Historic districts can be centers of heritage tourism that help spur economic vitality. Such listings and the related documentation can serve as educational tools to help the community understand why these properties are important and as planning tools to help guide future work in their rehabilitation and stewardship. Listed properties are also identified early in the planning process when applying for federal and state funds.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the council:

• York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick will make his annual report.

• A number of agreements will be considered, which pertain to the York Pedestrian Trail and Project Access York.

• The purchase of real estate will be considered.

• The sale of real estate will be considered.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers.