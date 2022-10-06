Who restores a 1999 Suburban . . . and why?

YORK – Go right ahead and snicker. Goodness knows everyone else has.

But know this … my son, Aaron, and I have a master vision for the 23-year-old bucket of bolts in these photos. Whether our grand plan bears fruit or rots on the vine remains to be seen.

Back in the day, Good Wife Norma and I lived down the hill from the east gate of Yellowstone in northwest Wyoming. We were immersed in ‘the park’ as it is known to locals, plus other mountain ranges, national forests, high desert habitat and natural wonders beyond belief.

When we moved there from Lexington we invited all our relatives and friends to come visit, never dreaming all of them would. Some more than once.

Don’t misunderstand. We relished all those opportunities to explore our new environment over and over. Here’s the secret: You see every time we took new folks into the mountains we got to see it all over again, too. Not one among all those trips over seven years became tiresome.

Because this free guide service went over so well, it was double lucky we blundered into a 1993 Suburban. It immediately proved itself to be dead-solid-perfect to haul all these folks up, down and around the mountainous wonders. We had capacity to tote nine passengers with storage in the back for all the picnic lunches or wiener dogs, coats or camera gear anyone could need, plus immediately available 4-wheel-drive. Nine humans was a rarity – had to get a little too cheek-to-cheek for some guests’ comfort – but it was nice to have that much capacity if/when needed.

Leap ahead with me now nearly two decades later to York, the community we hand-picked for what has become our 52-year marriage’s post-mountain paradise period.

Sure didn’t need all that much vehicle to haul folks around to view corn stubble, tepid or alternately mostly-dry rivers and feed yards. Not surprisingly our tourist traffic fell way off. So the Burb went.

More recently things changed when GWN and I found ourselves retired with time to wander, but no vehicle suitable to take another couple or even two, never mind a gaggle of grandkids or a clutch of photo buddies – plus loads of gear, grub, etc. as required - to Branson or Wyoming or the Black Hills or Johnson Lake or anywhere.

Old Burbs like this one are classic vehicles for which parts are universally available either new or, even better, from salvage. GM built a guzillion spinoffs – Tahoes, trucks and more – using the same specs, pieces and parts from body components to trannies to rear ends to engines. As a result most everything we need is easily and inexpensively available.

These things were on our minds as Aaron and I allowed as how we maybe should keep our peepers open for ‘the right’ vintage Burb. Aaron spotted this one online. It seemed to have more than a few upsides, so we dug a bit deeper.

Though 23 years old, it only had been driven 135,000 miles, all verified, documented and supported by service records in crazy detail. The former owner, who got it from his grandad, had already completed some work on the front suspension, among other upgrades, and the interior was deep, plush, cloth upholstery in excellent condition with incredible leg room and expansive ‘seat’ room, if you get my girthy drift.

Now consider that Aaron’s family is possessed of three (3) boats and a camper, add in our boat and you get a fleet of five ‘objects de recreation’ to drag forth and then back again.

They love to go Johnson Lake or even more to the Calamus Reservoir up by Burwell. How perfect to hook his 24-foot Bayliner cruiser to his big, scary diesel truck, hitch the camper to the Burb and off they go – mom, dad, kids, cousins, friends - for a weekend or hopefully more of fun in the sun and sand and water.

And that is how I came to find myself, unlikely though it was, test driving a great white land shark of a Suburban one afternoon between Lincoln and Omaha.

No sooner had I purchased the thing than scavenger/let’s make a deal Aaron (think Radar O’Reilly on M*A*S*H) set off in quest of better wheels, new tires, a new chunk of glass to mitigate a badly cracked windshield, replacement of the flawed transfer case and more … much more.

Aaron and his crew of gear head beer buddies replaced the aforementioned transfer case and went through the mechanical elements from stem to stern.

Hitz Towing remounted and balanced two sets of tires and wheels for bargain money, so now the Great Beast is OTR – Long Haul Certified the best it can be.

Next comes the ‘pretty phase’ so for that it was delivered to Denton Buller and the good folks at Autocraft Collision and Graphics.

As this is written they have replaced electronic window switches and will adjust hinges on the doors so they open smooooth like new for GWN, mitigate some scattered patches of rust here and there, spot paint and replace the freshly sanded, re-painted hood.

A deep dent in the original hood made replacement the smart choice. Especially in light of the aforementioned, ready availability of components. For a little bit of nothing, Aaron bought a wrecked Tahoe with a blown engine but a recently rebuilt transmission; exactly what he needed for a side truck project.

So he popped the hood off the Tahoe and we delivered it from Kearney to Denton. The peeling clear coat over faded maroon paint could not disguise a sound hood beneath. It was prepped, repainted white to match the 23-year-old tone of the Burb, polished to a high gloss and bolted in place.

There were lesser improvements of course, but you have the essence of it.

That covers the how. What about the why?

We will end up with a reliable, roadworthy, cushy and quiet, ultimate 4WD sport-ute/bus/safari outfit our whole family can share that will do all we need it to do, but at 60 or 70 THOUSAND DOLLARS less money than a new model.

The York County Courthouse is another good reason to invest a few hundred bucks upgrading a 23-year-old Burb. Sales tax on the purchase was chump change compared to what a brand new or even late model Suburban would have set us back. Plus, the cost to license the thing was . . . what? $27.50? Insurance you ask? Liability and comp on a beater is silly cheap. I rest my case.

Plan is to stash that pile of cash we saved. At 13 mpg we’re likely to need every dime.