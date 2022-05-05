When it (finally rains) it (almost) pours

YORK – The deep drought is certainly not at its end around York County, but it took a hit with substantial rainfall over the past seven days.

A bit of quick addition comes up with a total of nearly four inches of rain in that time, approaching 3 inches of which fell on York in two major storms.

Rainfall totals are from rain gauges given to and monitored by selected York residents through the State of Nebraska’s neRain.com program.

The pattern began when .54 fell on York proper and the surrounding countryside in the 24 hours preceding 7 a.m. Friday of last week, followed by a big drenching of 1.03 recorded from 7 a.m. Friday to that same hour Saturday morning. Local gauges held another .10 Sunday morning. After nothing to record Monday morning, the nearly 2-inch deluge was recorded in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday at 7. Wednesday was another zero, but .39 more fell by that time Thursday.

Friday expect a high of 67 degrees later this afternoon. Precipitation chances are below 10% with winds today less than 10 mph. The weekend forecast calls for a high of 75 Saturday with little chance of rain but winds kicking up 20-30 mph. Sunday is projected for a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 76 after isolated thunderstorms in the morning and ESE breezes 10-15 mph.