What the sun sees -- scope of city's solar field can be grasped

YORK – A few weeks ago, representatives of the city, the Nebraska Public Power District and GRNE Solar gathered at the local landfill to hold a ribbon cutting for the city’s new community solar field. It was also an opportunity for everyone to see – close up – the layout of 9,648 solar panels over 17 acres of ground.

And while it was an impressive sight, it was still hard to grasp what the field, in its entirety, actually looks like.

Thanks to NPPD officials, that view is now available to the public, thanks to recent drone footage they’ve made available to the York News-Times (see accompanying photos and video).

York is the first – and currently only – NPPD wholesale city in Nebraska to take 100% of the output of the solar field to power all the city, county and school facilities, as well as the Holthus Field House at York University. York’s solar field is also the third largest of the community fields in NPPD communities.

Ground was broken on the unused piece of ground at the landfill property in September of 2021 – and is now fully operational.

The solar panels follow the sun in order to absorb the rays. The solar field is a single axis tracking system and the bifacial solar panels allow for the collection of reflective light – which will be a big plus in the winter months when there is snow on the ground, creating reflective light.