YORK -- 2023 marks the 23rd year St. Joseph Catholic School in York is holding their traditional Friday fish fry for those near and far. Every year, they host seven fish fries starting the Friday before lent and ending the last Friday before Good Friday.

Fish fry organizer Joe Morris said, on average, they serve close to 1,000 people every Friday. The fish fry draws in locals and it also draws in people from outside of York County. Morris said they had a family come all the way from Omaha.

“It has become a tradition for many,” said Morris. “Friends and relatives will drive from all of the surrounding communities to grab a bite of our fish. Sometimes motels along the interstate will send families over who are traveling from other states.”

How do they serve that many people on a given night? Morris said the answer to that are the hands of St. Joseph students and volunteers.

“We still have two of the three fish fry founders in our midst,” said Morris.

The fish fry began in 2000 with the diligent work of Bob Weiler, Jim Larkin and Abe Sleddens who had a vision to raise funds for the parish.

Sleddens said, “The three of us would go to the Columbus fish fry and other ones in the area just to see how they were run and we brought it back. We started with only two cookers and now we have five. We would start at 6:00 in the morning every Friday and it’s a lot of work, but we’re really proud of it.”

Preparation starts on Monday with Morris ordering the fish from Grand Central Foods. On Thursday, he picks up the truckload of fish, and he and his team of 35 volunteers are up at the crack of dawn on Friday, bustling to prepare the fish. Morris said every piece of fish gets “individually washed, dried and breaded in a secret seasoning.”

The volunteers fried over 6,300 pounds of fish last year, coming close to the 2018 record of 6,682 pounds of fried fish. Morris said COVID caused a fall back because there was no dining in that year.

The main entree every Friday includes the ultimate fried pollock, homemade coleslaw and scalloped potatoes and a slice of bread from Rotella’s Italian Bakery in Omaha. All fish gets served with a cup of tartar or cocktail sauce to top it off. A fish basket is $14 for adults and $9 for children. Fish lovers also have the option to add extra fish to their basket or purchase a “nothing but fish” basket. For those wanting a sweet treat following the meal, the St. Joseph Altar Society members will throw in a dessert for a buck.

All funds go towards any school projects, new equipment, dining tables and chairs. Funds also go towards supporting the parish.

Any fish that is left over from the fish fry on Fridays is delivered to the Living Water Rescue Mission. Morris said, “No fish gets wasted.”