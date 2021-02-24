What lies ahead for the future of the museum?

YORK – What lies ahead for the future of the Palmer Museum?
Will it always be located in the community center?
Or should it be moved to a different location?
Those were just three of many questions asked during a lengthy discussion among the city administration and council members during their recent meeting, regarding possible changes after renovations at the community center are completed.
“The Parks and Rec Board met and this was a topic they discussed at length, because there is no better time than right now to decide what we want to see in the community center and to look at the future needs of these buildings (the community center and the auditorium),” said Cheree Folts, the city’s director of parks and recreation. “We need to consider, is this the proper location for the museum? What might be a better idea?”
“The museum space is completely empty right now,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The items were all removed, for asbestos removal in the building, and the items are being stored at the senior center and in a building at the airport. It is all out of there right now. So now is the logical time to think about this and have a public conversation about that. Now is the time for the public to tell us what they think and we can talk about all that.”
“Do we want to make the community center more of a family atmosphere?” Folts said. “Do we want to make a youth center in that space, or an indoor play area, for an all-inclusive family space? I’ve been the director of parks and rec for 10 years now – so I have numbers. In the last 6 ½ years, the community center has seen 135,645 visitors who used the facility for fitness purposes and there were 1,845 visitors to the museum during that same time. The museum averaged about 26 people per month. Early on, when children’s groups and other groups came in, the numbers were better but that dropped off drastically in 2017.”
It should be noted that the paid museum director was let go and the paid position was eliminated at that point, in 2017.
“In the last couple of years, the number of people going into the museum was about 100 people per year,” Redfern said. “And if you ask Jeanie (Campbell, who works at the front desk at the community center), many of those were people who went inside and walked around while they waited for their kids to be finished up with their programs/exercise/events at the community center.”
“As far as the fitness aspect of the community center, York College, as an example, has really been using our weight room,” Folts said. “And as far as new fitness memberships, we are at about 270 new per month.”
Councilman Tony North asked how many square feet make up the museum.
“With all the nooks and crannies, it’s about 4,000 square feet,” Folts said. “Without those extra little areas, it’s about 2,295 square feet or so.”
North asked about possibilities of rotating displays in areas such as the auditorium.
Mayor Redfern and Folts both acknowledged that Nancy Beach, a volunteer, has been doing an “incredible, amazing job” in running the museum.
“But that said, the museum doesn’t have any paid staff right now, it doesn’t have a budget, it doesn’t generate income and there is no money designated to it, so the sustainability of that over time, I just don’t know,” Redfern responded.
“If I was to choose and all things were possible, I would move the weight room to where the museum is,” Folts told the council. “I would put a youth area down there (where the weight room now is). I would create a meeting area for programs and the museum could move to the auditorium for rotating displays. The auditorium has the room to store all the artifacts.
“I also want to bring up that I found documents indicating that this has been talked about since 1998,” Folts said, of the possibility of moving the museum to a different location. “It’s been discussed for many years. Ideally, we would all love to have the museum at Wessels Living History Farm – but that would be a long-term plan. Right now, we have to decide what is best for right now.”
“At some point, some decisions will have to be made,” Redfern added. “We do have some time. We are just trying to throw a lot of ideas out there and keep talking about this to see what we can get done. We are looking at how we can use these buildings more, get more people in there, and maybe generate more money while providing more for people in town. We just aren’t sure of what direction to go right now.”
“Can I ask a question? How often is the auditorium basement used?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.
“The basement is the largest space in the auditorium – it’s huge,” Folts said. “It is also the cheapest rental we have. If we move the museum to the auditorium basement – as it was recommended back in 1998 – we would lose that rental income for that space.”
“Would you need the whole basement for the museum?” Wilkinson asked.
“No,” Folts responded.
“It definitely is a misfit of where it is located right now,” Wilkinson added.
“We have a lot of thinking to do about this right now,” Redfern said.
“We are predicting the community center will be finished by August, so if we are going to do something, we would like to know by June, July by the latest,” Folts said.
“I think you’re on the right track with your ideas,” Wilkinson said to Folts.
The council will continue this conversation as options are considered for the museum.
It should also be noted that a few years ago, York City Attorney Charles Campbell was asked to look into the legality of moving the museum to a different location. He investigated the matter, which included a review of Anna Bemis Palmer’s will as she provided money to start the museum and to participate in the building of the community center structure. Campbell’s findings were that there is no legal requirement for the museum to be located in the community center building.
Campbell said in his memo, following the legal review, “based on my review of Mrs. Palmer’s will and associated documents and records, there is no restriction on the city to prevent the city from relocating the museum and the city is free to relocate the location of the museum to another property site.”