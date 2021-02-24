What lies ahead for the future of the museum?

YORK – What lies ahead for the future of the Palmer Museum?

Will it always be located in the community center?

Or should it be moved to a different location?

Those were just three of many questions asked during a lengthy discussion among the city administration and council members during their recent meeting, regarding possible changes after renovations at the community center are completed.

“The Parks and Rec Board met and this was a topic they discussed at length, because there is no better time than right now to decide what we want to see in the community center and to look at the future needs of these buildings (the community center and the auditorium),” said Cheree Folts, the city’s director of parks and recreation. “We need to consider, is this the proper location for the museum? What might be a better idea?”

“The museum space is completely empty right now,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “The items were all removed, for asbestos removal in the building, and the items are being stored at the senior center and in a building at the airport. It is all out of there right now. So now is the logical time to think about this and have a public conversation about that. Now is the time for the public to tell us what they think and we can talk about all that.”