There are so many myths and misleading information in the advertisement and marketing of dog and cat foods today. It is a huge business that results in not always knowing what is good for our furry friends as well as being kind to our pocketbooks. With so many dog and cat food brands on the market, it is hard to determine what is the best food money can buy. In an ideal world, all pet food brands would be created equal. Instead, dog and cat owners are presented with an overwhelming array of options, all claiming to be the best food on the market. If you find deciphering all of the products and brands to find one that is healthy, affordable, and appealing to your pet is frustrating, you are not alone.

Comparing food prices is simple, but trying to figure out which pet food brand offers the best value for our money is much more difficult and time consuming. Determining which brand gives our pet the most nutrient value, while not overwhelming us with useless information, is essential in being able to keep our pets healthy. Also, the cost-to-value ratio is as important to consider as the quality of ingredients in a pet food brand. When looking for the best food for pets, you’ll need to consider several factors including some ingredients to avoid in foods.

Ingredients. High-quality cat foods must have animal proteins as their first ingredient. Cats are strictly carnivores and thrive on meat-based protein sources. Dogs, unlike cats, are not strict carnivores. While meat makes up the majority of their diets, dogs can also get nutrients from grains, fruits, and vegetables. These non-meat foods are not fillers, but can be a valuable source of essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Micronutrients. The ingredient list should include nutrients like vitamins, minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, fatty acids, and antioxidants. These can be found in fruits, veggies, and fish oils.

Nutritional Value. The best cat food for indoor cats will be one that is high in meat proteins and low in carbohydrates. The best food for dogs contain high-quality versions of meat, vegetables, grains and fruit ingredients. If after feeding your pet, they always seem hungry the nutritional value is very low and may cause health issues for your pet.

Size. It is better to get our larger dogs “large-breed” dog foods because they contain different balances of certain nutrients to promote musculoskeletal health. Small breed dogs may choke on large sized food and may have their own nutritional requirement that can be accommodated with “small-breed” dog food.

Life Stage. You need to make sure the food you are getting is suitable for your pet’s age and accommodate their nutritional needs. The kittens and puppies needs varies from the adult pet’s needs and also differs from the senior aged pets.

Food Type & Taste. It is also important to check what type, and texture of food your pets like best. The taste is also an essential factor to consider.

Product Name. The product name can tell you what is actually in the bag of food. The term Beef, Lamb, Salmon or Chicken etc., means that it must make up 70% of the product. However, adding the terms dinner, entrée or platter to the selected kind of meat only makes up 10% of the product. Using the term “with” or “flavor” to the meat choice will only provide your pet with 3% of the protein product in the bag.

Ingredients to Avoid.

Corn and Soy—Will trigger food allergies. Added as fillers. Very little nutritional value.

Sugars – lead to bad teeth and diabetes. It is often found in many dog treats and foods because it acts as a flavor enhancement. (Sucrose, Carmel, glucose, fructose, dextrose, molasses, and corn syrup)

Sugar substitutes – Xylitol may cause death in your pet

Carrageenan – Studies have found that it is potentially inflammatory and can become toxic in the digestive tract.

By-Products – The word “by-product” on a pet food ingredients list should immediately send up a red flag. While not all by-products are inherently dangerous, the quality of different by-products varies significantly so you can never really tell what you are getting.

Plant Proteins – Dogs and cats are carnivorous by nature which means that their bodies are biologically adapted to deriving nutrition more efficiently from animal products than plant products.

Artificial Colors and Artificial Flavors – These artificial ingredients are only necessary when a product is not eye appealing for the owner or palatable enough on its own.

Artificial Preservatives – These are chemical preservatives, BHA, BHT and Ethoxyquin. Chemicals that will extend the shelf life of your pet food but are linked to kidney and organ failure.

Unnamed Meat Ingredients – Unnamed meat ingredients are those where it’s not clear what kind of animal was used to make up that meal you’re serving to your pet. This includes terms like “meat meal or meat meals,” “bone meal,” “fish oil,” “poultry fat,” or “animal fat.”

It is not easy picking or choosing which type of food best suits our pets while maintaining within our budget. Some of our pets tend to be very picky eaters, others have certain medical conditions that need to be met with specific foods. Regardless of the reason you choose a brand of food, make certain it’s a good quality food for the price you are paying. Sometimes you get what you pay for, while other times a more suitable priced food is a good choice. When in doubt, always consult your veterinarian and read the labels for ingredients so not to cause your pet any harm.