West Nile virus reported in health district

YORK – Four Corners Health officials are reporting the West Nile Virus “has made an unwelcome appearance in the health district this September.”

They are reporting that three individuals have been confirmed to have West Nile, all who have been seriously ill with the neuroinvasive form of the disease.

“This means the virus was found in spinal fluid, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis, and causing symptoms involving the nervous system,” Four Corners health officials said. “Two of the three individuals were hospitalized. The three individuals each reside in three different counties in the district.”

The health department did not specify which counties.

“Unfortunately, these individuals were very sick,” said Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “We have been trapping mosquitoes all summer and we haven’t trapped any with West Nile. Yet, we did have three cases in three individuals in three different counties.”

“West Nile virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. We want everyone to remember the steps to protect ourselves from mosquito bites,” health officials said, with the following tips:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}