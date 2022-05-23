Wessels Living History Farm welcomes new director

YORK -- York native, Leslie Steider, is enjoying her role as director of Wessels Living History Farm.

Steider attended and graduated from York High School in 2001. She furthered her education at Southeast Community College where she received a degree in medical laboratory technology.

She then went on to work as a medical laboratory technologist at Bryan Medical Center.

“I worked in medicine my whole life before this,” said Steider, “A couple of years ago, my doctor said I could not work in the lab due to COVID and our last director of Wessels knew I wasn’t working. She called me and asked if I wanted to be her assistant, so I said ‘sure’. Then when she left, I fell into her position and the rest was history.”

Steider said she never saw herself working at a place like Wessels.

“I was never a history buff,” said Steider. “I was a math and science nerd. I do find Wessels fascinating, but it never struck me to do something like this for a living. It’s funny how the universe does that and puts things in your way.”

As a director, Steider has many duties of handling paperwork, applying for grants, event planning and answering phone calls.

“I’ve had to answer phone calls as early as 6 a.m. to as late as 2 a.m. My day never really starts or stops,” said Steider.

Her goal as a director is to overcome the guest shortage that happened as a result of the pandemic.

Steider said, “I would like to see more people visit. We’re just trying to recover from COVID. We’d like to get back to having our regular events, recruit more volunteers and be more involved with community activities.”

Steider said there are multiple volunteer opportunities.

“We could use all the help we can get,” said Steider. “We’re trying to recruit new volunteers because we don’t have very many. We’d like to see some new faces out here. We have horses that need to be brushed, plants that need to be watered and flowers that need to be planted. There’s all kind of stuff to do.”

Besides being the Wessels director, Steider’s favorite role is being a mom. She has two daughters named Mina and Caprice and a son named Dravenn. She loves to spend time with her granddaughter Esmeray as well. Besides spending time with her family, Steider likes to make handmade jewelry and home decor for her business called Resting Witch Face.

Steider said she is most appreciative of the camaraderie of York.

“York is a good place to raise your kids,” said Steider. “The school has been really good. I have a son that’s disabled and the school has been good to him. We tried other schools and communities, and we couldn’t find a place where he belonged. We opted back in and we’ve been here since my oldest daughter was in eighth grade and she’s 20 now. It’s where my parents were, and my dad is still here so I have to keep him in line.”

There’s always something to see at Wessels, Steider said.

Regarding upcoming events, Wessels is hosting Barrel Fest on June 4. Steider said, “We are fully capable of putting on a good party and event. Come and see us this summer.”