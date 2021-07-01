Wessels Living History Farm to get $30,000 in visitor improvement funds

YORK – The Wessels Living History Farm will be receiving $30,000 in visitor improvement funds for some much needed repair, upkeep work that had been postponed for some time.
Vicki Northrop, director of the Wessels Living History Farm, and Bob Sautter, director of the York County Visitors Bureau, met with the York County Commissioners this past week, to discuss the application.
The visitors improvement funds are the receipts received by the county, from lodging taxes, to be spent on these types of projects to enhance tourism and bring more people to York County.
Sautter said the YCVB Board voted unanimously to recommend that the funds be awarded for this purpose.
Northrop told the commissioners, “Like everything and everywhere, the Farm took a hit last year (due to the pandemic) because we lost all our events. I wrote grants and we were able to make it through. But we haven’t been able to pay for repairs and other projects that have needed to be done. The house badly needs to be painted. And we need to power wash and paint the barn.
“The driveway looked like the Walmart parking lot and Wy-Ad gave us a deal on redoing that,” Northrop continued, saying the driveway work was completed and she was waiting to see if the visitor funds would be available to help pay for it.
“We also needed a security system,” she said. “Last year, we realized that someone had been living in the granary because they could get into that building and found remnants of their things indicating someone had been staying in there. Plus, we had two attempted break-ins. Also, when there are just two people or one person out there, it is a safety issue.”
She added that the tractor building was always supposed to have a concrete area to the south, which had never been done.
“There are maintenance types of things that we need to get done and we need to stay on top of all that,” Northrop added. “We have seen what happens when buildings are neglected for many years and then the price tag and scope of work becomes so much worse.”
Commissioner Randy Obermier, who represents the county board on the YCVB board, said that entity did meet on the matter and was recommending approval.
“Wessels is one of our big draws to the county. We have buildings out there that really need repair and if we don’t stay on top of it, it will just get worse,” Obermier said.
Sautter noted that from the visitors improvement funds, only one payment for the Holthus Convention Center remains. After that, only one small payment for another project needs to be taken care of.
“How do our lodging receipts look?” Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked Sautter. “They probably really took a hit last year.”
“They did, but they are much better now,” Sautter said.
“We should be right at where we budgeted,” Obermier said.
“We have about $230,000-$240,000 in the improvement fund,” Sautter responded.
“Do you feel comfortable with this amount?” Bulgrin asked Sautter, and Sautter said he was.
All the commissioners voted in favor of the $30,000 grant to Wessels.