Wessels Living History Farm to get $30,000 in visitor improvement funds

“We also needed a security system,” she said. “Last year, we realized that someone had been living in the granary because they could get into that building and found remnants of their things indicating someone had been staying in there. Plus, we had two attempted break-ins. Also, when there are just two people or one person out there, it is a safety issue.”

She added that the tractor building was always supposed to have a concrete area to the south, which had never been done.

“There are maintenance types of things that we need to get done and we need to stay on top of all that,” Northrop added. “We have seen what happens when buildings are neglected for many years and then the price tag and scope of work becomes so much worse.”

Commissioner Randy Obermier, who represents the county board on the YCVB board, said that entity did meet on the matter and was recommending approval.

“Wessels is one of our big draws to the county. We have buildings out there that really need repair and if we don’t stay on top of it, it will just get worse,” Obermier said.

Sautter noted that from the visitors improvement funds, only one payment for the Holthus Convention Center remains. After that, only one small payment for another project needs to be taken care of.