Wessels Farm hosts a ‘BOO’-tiful day

About 400 people young and old came to the event, many of the kids dressed up in Halloween costumes, and many more sporting their protective masks. The afternoon had plenty to do: games, pumpkin decorating, face painting and traditional farm activities. Prizes were also available, as well as a volunteer-coordinated pulled pork sandwich meal and Wessels standby homemade pies, some of which were auctioned off as a fundraiser at the end of the day. Buildings on the farm were decorated to the Halloween hilt, one hosting indoor Halloween-themed games and a “haunted hallway.”

Free pumpkins were courtesy of Midwest Research. Volunteers and donors made the day work, said Vicki Northrop, director of Wessels Living History Farm -- but not without an obstacle. “Due to the COVID restrictions and quarantines, we struggled to find volunteers,” she said. “We are so thankful for the Eagles Auxiliary ladies who came out and volunteered their day to help sere food and bring pies.” Northrop said Wessels board members also played a huge part in making the annual York area favorite happen, even in the midst of COVID-19. Of course, Northrop said, the success of Wessels Living History Farm as a whole can also be attributed to the attendees themselves. “I want to thank the people from the York area for supporting events out at the farm,” Northrop said. “We have some big ideas for December, and hope to see you there.”