YORK -- On Saturday, Feb. 4, a motorist was driving past Wessels Living History Farm in York when they saw the Wessels yard looked excessively wet.

Wessels Director Lesley Steider received a call afterwards, and she contacted Gabe Jaeger to take a look. Steider said there was a stream of water flowing from the church to the entry gate. Jaeger contacted Wessels President Adam Beck to help inspect.

Beck said, “At that point, we discovered we had water running from the church basement. We will never truly know what happened. We did have people in the church the first part of January. The assistant out there was giving tours for customers who were looking to use it for their wedding. Somewhere between then and that Feb. 4 date, we suffered a furnace failure.”

Beck believes the failure led to the freezing of a sprinkler pipe of the fire suppression system in the bottom side of the balcony of the church.

The thermostat was on and set to 60 degrees throughout the winter months, said Beck. According to him, there are people working on the grounds of Wessels weekly and all of the buildings are getting one walk-through a week. Their surveillance system did not detect any sign of leaking or flooding in the church throughout the month of January.

Steider said the buildings were left unattended during the winter months. She had the understanding that the sprinkler system ruptured and the pipes burst, causing water to seep into the basement and sanctuary. The whole basement was flooded to the top and the sanctuary had five feet of water. The altar was still dry, along with the pulpit, because they sit higher up compared to the rest of the sanctuary.

Steider said it was amazing to see that the altar was left dry and “no damage was done to Jesus.”

When board members opened the doors of the church that Saturday morning, Steider described it as “the flood gates opened.” Water came gushing out, leaving behind destroyed wooden pews and historical displays including an adored weaving loom. The elevator is also no longer serviceable and will cost thousands of dollars to replace, said Steider.

Beck said, “Thanks to board members and volunteers, we got liquid and gas powered pumps to get the water out of the church. We immediately began doing demolition to the wet areas to prevent further damage. We got it opened up and aired out before it could cause anymore issues.”

When members pulled the sopping carpet from the sanctuary, they discovered that underneath is a wooden floor still in good condition. Their hopes are to restore the hardwood floor rather than replacing it with new carpet.

As for the basement, Beck said “Luckily, the basement has painted, cement walls. Structurally, I think the church is in very good shape, and as far as the historical part of the church, it is in fairly good condition.”

Wessels board members are still working with contractors in determining the overall cost of damage. Beck said insurance will be paying for some of the damage, but that number has not been finalized.

“I see this project as having three phases,” said Beck. “The first phase was stopping the water, cleaning and preserving everything we could and preventing further damage. The second phase will be selecting our contractors and going through the plans of how we are going to put it back together, and the third phase will be opening it back up to the public. We are starting to transition into that phase two.”

One of the preventative measures the board members took was installing a more efficient HVAC system in the church and farm house last week.

Beck said, “Now we have modern, Wi-Fi thermostats both in the church and house, so we have remote monitoring capabilities on our phones. Those are set up to where it will send a direct message to a HVAC technician if it detects something wrong.”

Volunteers are needed throughout the summer to help the church get back to its glory days. The church has a rich history dating back to 1901 when founding members of the Zion Lutheran Church in Thayer formed their own congregation. Traveling horse and buggy to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of York was not ideal for the members. Two acres of ground were obtained northwest of Thayer to purchase and move a Methodist Church to the location. The church was struck by lightning three years later, resulting in it being burned to the ground.

The congregation was persistent in building another church. For $4,052.61, the second church was built and dedicated on April 9, 1905. Over the years, a basement was added, renovations were completed and the entryway was added. Carpet, lighting and padding on the pews were added.

In November of 2013, the church was gifted to Wessels Living History Farm. Dave Wessels, who was the founder of the history farm, was baptized at the church.

The church has been used in a variety of ways. People hold meetings, quilt shows, recitals, worship services, weddings, family reunions, concerts and inductions into the York County Ag Hall Fame at the church.

This spring season, the church will be closed. Beck said the show must go on and activities will go as planned in the barn, farm house and machine building

To volunteer or to donate to the church fund, contact (402) 710-0682 or WesselsFarm@gmail.com.

Steider said, “With the help of volunteers, we will bring the church back, come hell or high water.”