Wessels celebrates third annual Barrel Fest

Wessels Living History Barrel Fest

At Wessels’ Barrel Fest, Vanessa Kenaston and Johnny Butten of the Kenaston family band get attendees on their feet by playing some traditional country tunes.

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- As the clouds rolled in to rain, barrels of crafted beer also rolled into Wessels Living History Farm on Saturday. At this year’s annual Barrel Fest, the Kenaston Family Band played some big time hits.

Out of the Sandhills of Nebraska, the Kenaston family band has been known for performing across the state since the 1960s. Bluegrass, country and polka are only a few of the genres they play.

As folks clapped their hands to tunes like “Take Me Back to Tulsa, “Faded Love” and “Mamma Tried,” tacos and nachos were served by Taqueria Vallarta. For dessert, the Anna Street Trolley served old-fashioned ice cream of all flavors.

Even as the winds picked up and the clouds darkened, attendees brought out their rain coats and blankets.

Wessels Director Lesley Steider said, “The band was so good and the event was very well put together. We had a lot of factors affecting the turnout like the weather, Cattlemen’s Ball and a huge wedding eight miles away, but we will make up for it.”

Wessels would like to thank Nolan Transportation for providing the trailer for the band.

Kenaston Family Band

The Kenaston Family Band performs at Wessels Living History Farm’s annual Barrel Fest on Saturday. Band members have been playing for over 35 years. From left to right: Sharon Kenaston, Bobby Jo Faaborg, Vanessa Kenaston, Johnny Butten and Roger Kenaston.
