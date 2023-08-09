July 3, 1935 – August 8, 2023

Hastings resident Wendell Eugene Starr, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Wendell was born to Carl and Clara (Plum) Starr on July 3, 1935, in Hastings. He lived on a farm near Hastings and went to District 57 Country School. Wendell graduated from Hastings High School in 1953 and 1957 from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture. He served in the National Guards.

Wendell and his father Carl were co-founders of NC+ Hybrids Seed Corn Company and he was a charter member of NC+ Hybrids. In the 1970s he helped design a new seed dryer which became the first of five which NC+ Hybrids built. He served on the NC+ Board of Directors from 1977-1990.

He was baptized in the Baptist Church in Hastings in 1935. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings since 1984. Wendell was confirmed on July 11, 1984, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in York and his bible verse was John 3:16.

On October 19, 1984, Wendell married Frances Ehlers at Emanuel Lutheran Church in York. They made their home north of Hastings. Wendell was also a past Hastings Rural fireman.

Wendell and Frances enjoyed traveling in the winter months, spending time with pets, planting trees, and working on the farm. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Frances Starr of Hastings; sons and spouses, Joel and Velva Starr of Hastings and James and Deb Starr of Hastings; grandchildren, Adam Starr of Hastings, Edward Starr of Hastings, Nathan Starr of Hastings and John Starr of Hastings, step-sons and spouse, James and Pam Ehlers of York, Allen Ehlers of York and Steven Ehlers of York; step-grandchildren and spouses, Eric and Justine Ehlers of York, Aaron and Morgan Ehlers of York, Angela and Spencer Czarnick of York and Kendell Ehlers of York; step-great-grandchildren, Evie Ehlers, Elijah Ehlers, Jessie Ehlers, Cooper Czarnick, Chase Czarnick, Cohn Czarnick, Crimsym Czarnick; sister, Jane and Ray Drake of Hot Springs, Ark.