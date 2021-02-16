Weather, circumstances dictate recent outages

YORK – Rolling power outages have been underway in the area and beyond, due to consumer demand resulting from recent days’ frigid temperatures.

Monday afternoon, York County Emergency Management released an advisory notifying residents of the possible outages – some of which could come unannounced; the situation is fluid, and power companies are adjusting based on grid balance in Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

“When we get the signal we have to [conduct rolling outages] right away,” said Mark Becker, Corporate Media and Media Services for Nebraska Public Power District, one of the area’s power companies belonging to SPP.

Southwest Power Pool is a regional Federally-established nonprofit that ensures power reliability and infrastructure – electric grid and wholesale power market – a 14-state region in the central United States, according to its website.

Rolling outages are determined minute-by-minute, said a statement from NPPD, hence the periods without planned outages. “There are a lot of moving parts,” Becker said. The rolling outages are projected to last about 45 minutes, though in the York area there are reports of some lasting longer.

