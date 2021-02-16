Weather, circumstances dictate recent outages

YORK – Rolling power outages have been underway in the area and beyond, due to consumer demand resulting from recent days’ frigid temperatures.
Monday afternoon, York County Emergency Management released an advisory notifying residents of the possible outages – some of which could come unannounced; the situation is fluid, and power companies are adjusting based on grid balance in Southwest Power Pool (SPP).
“When we get the signal we have to [conduct rolling outages] right away,” said Mark Becker, Corporate Media and Media Services for Nebraska Public Power District, one of the area’s power companies belonging to SPP.
Southwest Power Pool is a regional Federally-established nonprofit that ensures power reliability and infrastructure – electric grid and wholesale power market – a 14-state region in the central United States, according to its website.
Rolling outages are determined minute-by-minute, said a statement from NPPD, hence the periods without planned outages. “There are a lot of moving parts,” Becker said. The rolling outages are projected to last about 45 minutes, though in the York area there are reports of some lasting longer.
There are numerous factors that come into play in conducting rolling outages. One factor is time of day. “When people start going to work it’s going to drive usage up,” Becker said. Another peak time is after 5 p.m.
“We’re trying to balance the grid out,” Becker said.
In a statement, NPPD said customers can help the grid by altering daily routines. “We encourage customers to conserve energy anywhere possible such as lowering their thermostats and not using ovens, dishwashers and washing machines and dryers which do use large volumes of electricity,” the NPPD statement said. In an effort to help alleviate usage and in anticipation of possible outages, York Public Schools closed Tuesday.
Outages in recent days come following a Level 3 Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) by Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which is a regional Federal nonprofit established to ensure power reliability and infrastructure – electric grid and wholesale power market -- in its jurisdiction. According to SPP, a level 3 alert is declared when SPP “foresees or has implemented firm load obligation interruption.”
“At that time – if the situation warrants – [SPP] will direct utilities to interrupt customer loads in a coordinated fashion and load to ensure there isn’t a larger, wider-spread blackout,” said NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent.
Southwest Power Pool and its members anticipated the possibility of rolling outages as early as last week. “NPPD over the weekend started issuing appeals to our customers to voluntarily limit their load,” Kent said.
“SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours,” the SPP website said Tuesday afternoon. By about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, SPP’s EEA level had dropped to Level 1. Even so, Kent said, the expected continuance of cold weather could easily change that. “We’re not out of the woods.”