Weather can’t stop Balloon Days

YORK -- Even though wind cancelled the tethered balloon rides, equipment and vehicles were still displayed at the Holthus Convention Center on July 17 for people to see during Transportation Exploration.
Director of the Holthus Convention Center, Terri Carlson, moved to York in 2006 from southeast Nebraska. Carlson’s husband works as a farmer, and farming ultimately brought them to York.
Carlson said the event has been has been held in partnership with the York Chamber of Commerce, York Parks and Recreation and the Holthus Convention Center for the past three years. Last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For Transportation Exploration, organizations around the community bring equipment they use on a daily basis to show the community what they do,” Carlson said. “Kids are able to get inside and pretend like they are driving them.”
Carlson said the location at the Holthus Convention Center is a good location which is close to the highway for people coming from out of town. The event had to have a place with a big enough parking lot to put all the machines.
The organizers of the event said that there weren’t any problems setting the event up.
“The businesses are very easy to work with, and they want to educate others on what they do on a daily basis,” Carlson said.
Carlson said people of all ages seemed to like the event. She said even the adults liked seeing the equipment.
“I have small children, so I know how excited they get when they see the difference pieces of equipment work,” Carlson said. “It’s fun to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get inside of the vehicles. I know my five-year-old has honked every single horn possible for as long as he could.”
Since the event was a partnership, the groups who sponsored the event decided to make Transportation Exploration part of a weekend full of events in York.
There was a golf tournament to help benefit the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. Events also included sidewalk sales and a water fight downtown, as well as a “dive-in” movie at the Family Aquatic Center.
“It’s just easier to market and help create a fun weekend for the community,” Carlson said.