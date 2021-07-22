Weather can’t stop Balloon Days

YORK -- Even though wind cancelled the tethered balloon rides, equipment and vehicles were still displayed at the Holthus Convention Center on July 17 for people to see during Transportation Exploration.

Director of the Holthus Convention Center, Terri Carlson, moved to York in 2006 from southeast Nebraska. Carlson’s husband works as a farmer, and farming ultimately brought them to York.

Carlson said the event has been has been held in partnership with the York Chamber of Commerce, York Parks and Recreation and the Holthus Convention Center for the past three years. Last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For Transportation Exploration, organizations around the community bring equipment they use on a daily basis to show the community what they do,” Carlson said. “Kids are able to get inside and pretend like they are driving them.”

Carlson said the location at the Holthus Convention Center is a good location which is close to the highway for people coming from out of town. The event had to have a place with a big enough parking lot to put all the machines.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The organizers of the event said that there weren’t any problems setting the event up.