"We are supporting truckers, the constitution, America" -- People gather in York to greet Nebraska's People's Convoy, share political sentiment

YORK – “We are here to support trucks, the constitution and America.”

That was the overall sentiment among the people gathered at Sapp Brothers truck stop (and a quote from one of the event's organizers), as they waited to greet the reported 100-semi convoy that was making its way from Kearney and Grand Island to Lincoln, with a planned stop in York.

This was part of the Nebraska People’s Convoy movement, as a rally was scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, in Lincoln. The rally in Lincoln was a send-off for the Nebraska truckers joining the national convoys in support of ending the National Emergency Act.

Truckers made their way from different areas of the state to hold the rally on the state’s 155th birthday. Stops for these different convoy groups had been planned for Alliance, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, McCook, Kearney, York and Omaha – with the main destination being Lincoln.

Locally, an effort to create a crowd of support was started by Nancy Davidson. She organized for a huge flag (courtesy of Bruce Wagner and Neville Construction) to be erected in the John Kohl parking lot and many turned out with their flags, banners and posters of support.

She said she had been touch with convoy organizers from the Nebraskans Against Government Overreach regarding the movement.

“The People’s Convoy is to express opposition to unnecessary mandates and government overreach,” Davidson said. “And to express our love for our country, our respect for our constitution.”

Many motorists, who had otherwise just been passing by, decided to stop in at the Sapp Brothers gathering, to see what was happening and to express their support for the movement.

Initially, the convoy was supposed to arrive in York around 2:30 p.m., but it was delayed due to stops in the west.

“The intent of all of this is to have a peaceful, loving movement that’s pro America,” Davidson said, “and in the interest of what’s best for one another. We are all Americans working together and events like this bring hope, encouragement and excitement for our country.”

Some of the signs – held by supporters from York, Kearney, Osceola and Grand Island – said, “Honk for Freedom.” And the passing traffic certainly obliged. As truckers passed by on Lincoln Avenue, they blasted their horns – as did motorists in just regular cars and pickup trucks.

It was approximately 4 p.m., when it became apparent the 100-truck convoy was not going to be able to stop in York for a 30-minute rally, as they would be late for the large 5 p.m. rally in Lincoln. While that could have seemed disappointing, those in attendance said they were still glad they were part of the movement in some way.

“It’s a beautiful day outside, the flags and the patriotism are amazing,” one Grand Island woman said, not wanting to offer her name. “We still got to express our feelings about government overreach, our love of country and our constitution. We got to meet other people who feel like we do, and get waves and honks from hundreds of motorists who apparently feel the same.”

“I’m a conservative and I would venture to say most out here are of a conservative type of nature,” Davidson said. “But really, when it all comes down to it, it’s about loving our country and saying so.”

