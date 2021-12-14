Wayne State College graduates await degrees

WAYNE – Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students in Rice Auditorium at 1:30 on Dec. 17.
A total of 285 degrees will be conferred at the ceremonies by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames.
Graduates from the York area include: Joel Ferguson of Seward, GRAD, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Alexis Eller of Stromsburg, UGRD, Family & Consumer Sciences/Interior Design, Summa cum Laude; Joshua Rapp of Sutton, GRAD, School Administration 7-12.
