Wayne State College graduates await degrees
WAYNE – Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students in Rice Auditorium at 1:30 on Dec. 17.

A total of 285 degrees will be conferred at the ceremonies by Wayne State College President Marysz Rames.

Graduates from the York area include: Joel Ferguson of Seward, GRAD, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Alexis Eller of Stromsburg, UGRD, Family & Consumer Sciences/Interior Design, Summa cum Laude; Joshua Rapp of Sutton, GRAD, School Administration 7-12.

