Water, wastewater rate study to be presented to council

YORK – A water/wastewater rate study has been completed by JEO Consulting and the results will be presented to the city council and administration during their regular meeting Thursday night, April 15.

In a summary provided to the council, consultants say the water rate analysis considered the costs associated with the operation and maintenance of the water system, capital improvements and future water bonds.

Consultants say in the summary, “After reviewing the existing rate schedule and the projected finances of the water department, it is recommended that the city keep the existing rate schedule in place. It allows the city to keep up with inflation and afford necessary capital improvements while preventing the depletion of the city’s cash reserves.”

The summary for the wastewater rates indicates a proposal for very slight increases over the next few years.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda:

• The council will be asked to approve a group insurance carrier for the fiscal year of 2021-22.

• They will be presented a resolution that recognizes May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week.