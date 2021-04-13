Water, wastewater rate study to be presented to council

YORK – A water/wastewater rate study has been completed by JEO Consulting and the results will be presented to the city council and administration during their regular meeting Thursday night, April 15.
In a summary provided to the council, consultants say the water rate analysis considered the costs associated with the operation and maintenance of the water system, capital improvements and future water bonds.
Consultants say in the summary, “After reviewing the existing rate schedule and the projected finances of the water department, it is recommended that the city keep the existing rate schedule in place. It allows the city to keep up with inflation and afford necessary capital improvements while preventing the depletion of the city’s cash reserves.”
The summary for the wastewater rates indicates a proposal for very slight increases over the next few years.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• The council will be asked to approve a group insurance carrier for the fiscal year of 2021-22.
• They will be presented a resolution that recognizes May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week.
• Two ordinances will be presented, which appear to be a clean-up of current code language pertaining to housing, dwellings, occupants, etc.
• A change order presented by Wyad Enterprises has been submitted, increasing the cost of the city’s concrete preservation project by $43,770.30. this would add work on Delaware Avenue, 14th Street, and Division Avenue to the existing project. This would make the total project cost $1,077,627.
• A change order presented by Benesch, for a consulting services agreement, has been submitted, adding Delaware Avenue, 14th Street and Division Avenue to the city’s concrete preservation project. This would be an increase of $36,960 to the project.
• The council will be asked to approve the purchase of a motorgrader in the amount of $188,875.
• And the council will consider the final approval of the purchase of snow removal equipment for the airport. This purchase is solely funded by federal dollars.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.