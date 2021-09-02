Water, wastewater funds have several capital improvements in budgets

Editor’s note: This is another in an ongoing series regarding the city’s 2021-22 fiscal budget. The budget was adopted by the city council Thursday night. This series is a break-down of individual budgets, by departments.
YORK – There are several capital improvement projects included in the water and sewer departments’ budgets, for the fiscal year.
The water and wastewater funds are enterprise funds – meaning these funds rely on their own revenue stream, which is user fees.
Budgeted this year is $200,000 for the replacement of water main and hydrants as needed by city crews. This is basic system maintenance. This is a budgeted amount – the full amount won’t necessarily be spent, this is just the amount that was allocated for this purpose in the upcoming fiscal year.
Also budgeted is $32,000 for the purchase of a Bobcat. As explained earlier, during the budget formulation process, by Brandon Osentowski, they will be trading out the old track Bobcat to purchase a new one. The warranty ran out on the old one and it was starting to have issues. They will also be moving up a size on the machine that will have larger lift capacity.
Another budgeted amount is $50,000 for a wellfield generator. This would add a generator to another well in the field for emergency use. This is included in the water master plan recommendations.
Also included is $300,000 (in American Rescue Plan funds) for the replacement of lead water service lines to properties in the city. This is a requirement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
No increases will be seen for water service fees in the new fiscal year.
There will be an increase for wastewater services in this next fiscal year of 2 1/2 %.
Regarding capital improvement projects for the wastewater department, included is $76,987 for the annual payment on a sewer vac/jet truck. This is the fifth payment of six.
Also budgeted is $100,000 toward collection system projects. This money would be used for sewer lines and manholes that are in need of lining, root treatment and possible engineering for projects – items that are beyond the scope of what city crews can do on their own. As explained during the budget process by wastewater foreman, Chris Wize, “We have taken a few years off from the major projects on the collection system with the demolition of the old facility and would like to get back to updating our system.”
Another project is running electrical service to a new building for lighting and heat at the wastewater treatment facility. The budgeted amount is $45,000. Wize explained, “This would give us more space to be able to work on items when needed. Currently, we are limited on space where electricity is available.”