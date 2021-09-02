Water, wastewater funds have several capital improvements in budgets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also included is $300,000 (in American Rescue Plan funds) for the replacement of lead water service lines to properties in the city. This is a requirement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

No increases will be seen for water service fees in the new fiscal year.

There will be an increase for wastewater services in this next fiscal year of 2 1/2 %.

Regarding capital improvement projects for the wastewater department, included is $76,987 for the annual payment on a sewer vac/jet truck. This is the fifth payment of six.

Also budgeted is $100,000 toward collection system projects. This money would be used for sewer lines and manholes that are in need of lining, root treatment and possible engineering for projects – items that are beyond the scope of what city crews can do on their own. As explained during the budget process by wastewater foreman, Chris Wize, “We have taken a few years off from the major projects on the collection system with the demolition of the old facility and would like to get back to updating our system.”