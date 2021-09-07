Water quality tour displays district projects, challenges

The final destination on the tour was to the soil health demonstration fields managed by the Upper Big Blue NRD on the City of York’s wellfield. The board members heard a presentation from Dan Leininger, water conservationist with the NRD, who oversees Project GROW (Growing Rotational Crops on Wellfield). Now in the fourth year of the project, Leininger and cooperating producer Scott Gonnerman, are experimenting new crops, including alfalfa and milo. In addition to diverse crop rotations, Project GROW also enhances the soil health on these fields with livestock grazing, no-till, and cover crops. These practices increase the microbial activity of the soil as well as its water holding capacity, so that it can provide maximum fertility naturally, without a reliance on synthetic fertilizer and other inputs that would potentially contaminate the water in the wellfield. This wellfield provides drinking water for the more than 8,000 people who reside in York, so maintaining quality above this source is important for the health of York’s citizens. Project GROW is intended to be a program that could be reproduced at public wellfield sites in other communities.