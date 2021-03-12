Water quality open house to be held

In March 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reviewed and approved the Upper Big Blue NRD’s Water Quality Management Plan to serve as guidance in improving the water resources and water quality within the district. Following the approval, the NRD sought stakeholder participation to help identify and prioritize implementation practices that will be supported by landowners within targeted areas. Stakeholders from the Beaver Creek and Recharge Lake watersheds, as well as the district’s Wellhead Protection Areas, developed the recommendations and implementation strategies that will be presented during the March 18 public open house.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are strongly encouraged for all attendees, and the project team asks all attendees to respect social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend the meeting in-person, a virtual presentation will be available on the NRD’s website for review and comment following the public meeting.

For more information on the WQMP and stakeholder committee process and related materials, visit upperbigblue.org/wqmp.