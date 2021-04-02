Water quality impairments lead to changed ag practices

This feedback will guide additional federal grant proposals, said Marie Krausnick, Upper Big Blue NRD water department manager. Ideally, the NRD will receive federal funds that will combine with district and state funds to provide greater cost-share dollars to help producers implement best management practices.

Hearing from the public is essential to the improvement of these waterbodies as well as the general work of the organization, says NRD board member Ronda Rich. “It’s so helpful to us to have people who actually come in and tell us what they want,” she said.

When it comes to constituent feedback, Rich says those who live in town tend to be more concerned with water quality (is the water good to drink?) while those who live in the country are more focused on water quantity (will there be enough water that I can raise a decent crop?). “We have two different entities, but [the NRD] has to represent both,” she said.