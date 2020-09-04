Wastewater rates increased by 9.5 percent

YORK – The York City Council has approved a 9.5 percent rate increase for wastewater service in the city.

City officials say the rate increase is necessary in order to pay for the city’s new wastewater treatment facility which started operating in October, 2018.

As explained by Joe Frei, city administrator, “this year’s sewer rate increase of 9.5 percent will equate to a $4.18 average bi-monthly increase for the average household.”

Initially, it was thought the increase would have to be about 12.5 percent, so the increase is less than what had been anticipated.

There will be no water rate increase this year.

Frei said “with the final stages of completion of Lincoln Avenue water main projects and general operating expenses, a rate increase was not necessary. The city will start paying off the debt. Previous cash flow projections suggested a 3 percent rate increase for the fiscal year of 2020-21, but because of the city’s strong cash position in this fund and because of the COVID-19 impositions upon York residents, staff suggested no rate increase this fiscal year.”