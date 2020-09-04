Wastewater rates increased by 9.5 percent

YORK – The York City Council has approved a 9.5 percent rate increase for wastewater service in the city.
City officials say the rate increase is necessary in order to pay for the city’s new wastewater treatment facility which started operating in October, 2018.
As explained by Joe Frei, city administrator, “this year’s sewer rate increase of 9.5 percent will equate to a $4.18 average bi-monthly increase for the average household.”
Initially, it was thought the increase would have to be about 12.5 percent, so the increase is less than what had been anticipated.
There will be no water rate increase this year.
Frei said “with the final stages of completion of Lincoln Avenue water main projects and general operating expenses, a rate increase was not necessary. The city will start paying off the debt. Previous cash flow projections suggested a 3 percent rate increase for the fiscal year of 2020-21, but because of the city’s strong cash position in this fund and because of the COVID-19 impositions upon York residents, staff suggested no rate increase this fiscal year.”
Regarding the city’s other enterprise fund, there will be no rate increase in the landfill fund this year either. Frei said “the city is in the process of having new landfill cells designed so that the city will have adequate landfill space for the next 40-50 years. The anticipated cost per cell is approximately $2.5 million per cell. Therefore a rate study will be undertaken in the future along with financial bonding for these new cells. The current cells have an estimated site life until 2025.”
The matter regarding the wastewater increase was passed after two ordinance readings. During those readings, no one from the public spoke for or against the increase.
The increase was also already built into the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
