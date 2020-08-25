Wastewater rate increase gets first reading

YORK – An ordinance that would allow a proposed 9.5 percent increase in the city’s wastewater rates received a first reading this past week, with no comments made by the public either for or against.

York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council that the increase was “not as aggressive as it was proposed earlier. Initially, it was proposed that we would need a 12.5 percent increase. So this increase will provide a little reprieve for the citizens and the users.”

A rate review done in the past showed annual increases in rates that would be necessary to continue to pay for the debt service associated with the city’s new wastewater treatment plant and the infrastructure that accompanied that project.

The treatment plant has been in operation for about two years now, after the state-of-the-art facility was built east of the city. It was officially termed as “complete and operating” in January, 2019.

This is the only rate increase being proposed for services in self-sustaining city departments (departments that do not rely on tax receipts but rather their own revenues).