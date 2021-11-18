Warrant issued on former inmate after probation violations

YORK – Brittney Jochum, 32, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, was to be sentenced this past week for violating that probation.

However, she failed to appear for sentencing proceedings and Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

She was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, which was later amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.

When the assault took place, Jochum was serving a two-year sentence for two convictions of possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County.

When she was originally sentenced, Judge Stecker told her, “For priors, you have two convictions of possession of a controlled substance, a theft, making false statements, DUI, MIP, theft, forgery and two infractions for possession of marijuana. You have an extensive criminal history and you are currently on post-release supervision. You have taken steps to address your behaviors and the probation officers believe you are appropriate for probation given your progress,” and she was sentenced to two years of probation.