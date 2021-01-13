Warrant issued in York County for man convicted of trafficking 1,000-plus THC units

YORK – Matthew J. Drebitko, 27, of Las Vegas, Nev., was scheduled to be sentenced this week in York County District Court for trafficking a large amount of illegal substances through York County.

When he didn’t show up, his bond was revoked and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.

This case began when a York County deputy was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe change lanes, without a traffic signal. A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy said in his affidavit that he observed multiple indicators of criminal activity, such as both men being nervous, avoiding eye contact, the overwhelming odor of air freshener, the vehicle was a third party rental and unknown travel plans.

Consent to search the vehicle was denied. The deputy contacted the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, asking for their canine unit to be brought to the scene (as they were close by). The deputy said the service dog, Igor, alerted to the presence of illegal controlled substances.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and they located multiple bags of marijuana in multiple suitcases in the back cargo area of the vehicle, weighing about eight pounds, and they found 1.45 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in vacuum-sealed bags in suitcases as well. They also found other contraband, allegedly, including 1,000 THC vape cartridges and 15-plus pounds of marijuana