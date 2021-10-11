 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant issued in meth possession case
0 comments
top story

Warrant issued in meth possession case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, was scheduled for arraignment this past week in York County District Court regarding a case of possession of methamphetamine. After he did not appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

White was the driver. The deputy indicates he saw a passenger with an open alcohol container and he had White exit the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy finding two glass pipes with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine. He also found a marijuana joint in the cup holder.

The affidavit says White admitted to a deputy that the glass methamphetamine pipes belonged to him and he “is a methamphetamine addict.”

White waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings were scheduled.

The charge is a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

This week, White’s attorney asked for a continuance while the prosecution asked for a bench warrant, noting White has had other instances of failure of appear.

Judge James Stecker issued the warrant for White’s arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News