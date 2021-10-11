Warrant issued in meth possession case

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, was scheduled for arraignment this past week in York County District Court regarding a case of possession of methamphetamine. After he did not appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

White was the driver. The deputy indicates he saw a passenger with an open alcohol container and he had White exit the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy finding two glass pipes with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine. He also found a marijuana joint in the cup holder.

The affidavit says White admitted to a deputy that the glass methamphetamine pipes belonged to him and he “is a methamphetamine addict.”

White waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case was bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings were scheduled.