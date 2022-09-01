Warrant issued for York man after no-show at drug arraignment

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of Kasey Quandt, 27, of York, who failed to appear for his arraignment proceedings on methamphetamine-related charges.

Quandt was arrested after a probation search was served at his residence. A man, who was on probation and had an active warrant, was staying with Quandt at the time, according to court documents.

Police officers accompanied probation officials to the residence and spoke with Quandt about his own personal living space. Officers allege they saw butane lighters and a propane torch which are “commonly accessed for using exceptionally hazardous narcotic methamphetamine.” They said Quandt identified these items as his, as well as a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue. They also allege they found glass from a broken meth pipe and a large quantity of sale bags, which Quandt identified as his, inside a locked tool box.

He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.

The arraignment proceedings were postponed due to his absence.