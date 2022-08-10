Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County.

Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued the bench warrant.

The case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle without license plates leave the interstate at the Bradshaw exit. The vehicle then immediately got back onto the interstate and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was identified as Angel Navar of California and Marengo was the passenger. The deputy said the driver gave him someone else’s license and the intransit sticker did not look legitimate.

According to court documents, Navar handed the deputy a bag with a large amount of methamphetamine inside it – right before he shoved the deputy with both hands and started to run south in the ditch. The deputy said they tripped and rolled down the hill, with Navar on top of him who was trying to grab his taser. It is alleged Navar yelled for the deputy to give him his gun and Navar grabbed the deputy’s throat and choked him until he could not breathe, until the deputy could punch Navar in the left side of his face. Then Navar punched the deputy in the head twice.

Another deputy arrived, which spooked Navar, and the deputy was able to get control of him.

Meanwhile, Marengo was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle as if she was waiting for Navar to get in so they could leave.

It was discovered Navar was really Fidel Martinez and he was on federal probation. A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which 18 grams of marijuana were found along with $1,268 in cash, two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, a half gram of methamphetamine in a bag and 27 grams of methamphetamine that spilled onto the ground where the deputy and the driver had their altercation.

Initially, Marengo was charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of drug money, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Those were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. Marengo pleaded no contest to the remaining charge.

After she is taken into custody, a new sentencing date will be set.