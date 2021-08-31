Warrant issued for woman who failed to show for arraignment in drug case

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of Edith Hernandez, 31, of Long Beach, Calif., who was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop in York County.

The case began when she was stopped for speeding, going 98 mph, on Interstate 80. A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated the traffic stop, according to court documents.

The trooper indicates in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle being driven by Hernandez.

He says Hernandez and her passenger admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a small amount of marijuana and a bag of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Hernandez was scheduled for arraignment in District Court this past week, regarding her charge of possession of a controlled substance. However, she did not appear.

Her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, said Hernandez told his office she flew from California to Omaha, but then couldn’t find transportation to York for her court appearance.

York County Attorney John Lyons asked for a bench warrant and Judge James Stecker issued that warrant.

She has also now been charged with felony failure to appear, which is also a Class 4 felony.