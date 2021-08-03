Warrant issued for woman who failed to appear for sentencing on drug conviction

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for Brandi Rodenbaugh, 29, of Omaha and formerly of Grand Island, who did not appear for her sentencing in a case involving felony drug possession.

She earlier pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Part of the plea agreement was that a second charge of unlawful acts relating to drugs would be dropped.

The case stems from a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Court documents indicate a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw Rodenbaugh speeding in a Mercedes. When he made contact with her, he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle. The trooper said in court documents she handed over a pouch which contained a grinder, marijuana and two prescription medications that were not in labeled bottles and without indication they had been prescribed to her for any medical conditions.

This week, during her sentencing proceedings, her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel told the court he had spoken to her by phone earlier that day. “She said she understood her non-appearance would result in a bench warrant but she couldn’t find a ride from Omaha.”

Deputy York County Attorney Joseph Selde asked for a bench warrant to be issued for her arrest. Judge James Stecker agreed to the request and issued the warrant.

Rodenbaugh is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison. It was not immediate clear, during court proceedings, if the prosecution will tack on an additional felony charge of failure to appear.