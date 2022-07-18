 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrant issued for woman who failed to appear for drug sentencing

Courthouse Stock 1

YORK – Last October, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Edith Hernandez, 31, of Long Beach, Calif., who failed to show up for arraignment on a charge of drug possession after a traffic stop in York County. She was eventually taken into custody and sentencing was supposed to take place this past week. However, she failed to show for sentencing proceedings and another bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

The case began when she was stopped for speeding, going 98 mph, on Interstate 80. A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol initiated the traffic stop, according to court documents.

The trooper indicates in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle being driven by Hernandez.

He says Hernandez and her passenger admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found marijuana and a bag of Psilocybin mushrooms.

When she failed to appear, she was charged with an additional Class 4 felony.

She later pleaded no contest to the drug possession charge and the failure to appear charge was dismissed.

She is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. Sentencing will be set after she is taken into custody.

