YORK – An arrest warrant was issued this week for Amber Wilcox, 39, of Lincoln, who earlier pleaded guilty in a case involving her possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while driving in York.

Wilcox was arrested after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw her van moving along the shoulder of South Lincoln Avenue.

According to court documents, while the deputy was speaking with her, he could see an orange glass pipe near the cup-holders underneath the vehicle stereo. The deputy said he could also smell alcohol.

Wilcox submitted to a field sobriety test with her blood alcohol content coming in under .08. The deputy said Wilcox admitted to smoking marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a baggie with a white powdery residue inside a trash can in the rear passenger area of the van. The substance tested positive as methamphetamine. They also found a bag of marijuana in a storage compartment in the driver’s door.

They also found her driver’s license was suspended.

Later, they also found a bag of methamphetamine near a jar of peanut butter in the driver’s door.

It was noted she had a conviction in Lancaster County, earlier this year, for attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Initially, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and having improper lighting. As part of a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to attempt of a Class 4 felony and the other charges were dismissed.

She was supposed to be sentenced this week in York County District Court, but Wilcox failed to show up for the proceedings. A bench warrant was issued by Judge James Stecker.