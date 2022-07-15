Warrant issued for Seward man who failed to appear for sentencing in drug case

YORK – Adam Williams, 22, of Seward, earlier pleaded no contest in a case where he was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine in York County. Due to a plea agreement, the charge was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony.

His sentencing was scheduled for this week, but he failed to appear for the proceedings. Due to his non-appearance, York County District Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Williams was charged after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the middle of the night on Highway 34 near Road U. In the deputy’s affidavit, it says the vehicle was stopped due to problems with the license plates and lights.

The driver was identified as Shannon Martin-Wagner and the passengers were Williams and Stacey Damanhoury. The deputy says in his affidavit he could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle when he conducted the stop.

His canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

The deputy says during a search, they found a backpack belonging to Williams in which there were two glass pipes with black and white residue, which tested positive as being methamphetamine. They also found a rubber container containing a black waxy substance, as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.