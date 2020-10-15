Warrant issued for Milligan man after a no-show for sentencing in drug distribution case

“When I walked over the bed to look at the pills,” the officer said in his report to the court, “I could see a small baggie of marijuana lying on the floor at the foot of the bed. I walked around to the other side of the bed and located a very large butane torch. Through my training and experience, I know this type of torch is commonly used by methamphetamine users. I also knew that Daniel Graham has a history of methamphetamine use, and have heard that he has been selling methamphetamine.”

The officer said further he could see a piece of plastic sticking out from between the mattress and the box spring. He said he lifted up the mattress and located one large bag containing a large amount of methamphetamine and another bag that was tied at the top of the large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

He said that next to the bags was a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it, a glass pipe with a “lot of suspected methamphetamine on it,” and a metal marijuana pipe.

The officer indicated that Graham “had twitching body movements with his head and hands, which is a sign of methamphetamine use.”

The officer said the substance was later tested and found to be positive as methamphetamine. The officer said the weight of the meth was determined to be 14.2 grams.