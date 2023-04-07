YORK – A warrant has been issued for a man who was found in a York hotel room with a woman who was a protected party in a situation involving protection orders and prior violations.

Peter Lynch, 42, whose addresses are listed in court documents as West Haven, Connecticut and Fountain Valley, California, was supposed to appear in York County District Court this week but didn’t show. Due to the no-show, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is charged with violation of a protection order with prior violation convictions, which is a Class 4 felony.

The case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel at the York interchange on the report of a request for medical service. When an officer arrived, he was advised by a hotel staff member that an unknown woman had approached him, requesting he call for emergency services for a man lying in a specific room. The man on the floor was Lynch.

According to court documents, Lynch was “resistant” to providing the officer with any identifying information, but said “he was possibly having alcohol withdraws. He also informed (the officer) “he was currently under the influence of alcohol.”

An officer located the woman hiding in nearby bushes, according to court documents. They also found Lynch was the respondent of a protection order with the woman being the protected party.

After Lynch was taken to York General Hospital for medical care, the woman allegedly told officers she didn’t want Lynch arrested for the protection order violation as she “had already paid approximately $24,000 in bonds for him for the same charges.”

After Lynch was medically cleared, he was transported to the York County Jail.

Through a criminal history check, officers found Lynch had been charged on many occasions for domestic violation protection order violations: December 2015, convicted; May 2021, dismissed; December 2021, dismissed; December 2021, convicted; January 2022, dismissed; January 2022, dismissed; March 2022, convicted; April 2022, convicted; July 2022, convicted; August 2022, no disposition; September 2022, no disposition.