Warrant issued for man who ran from officers while in possession of cocaine

YORK – A driver who ran from law enforcement in York County, taking them on a high speed chase through the rural area while in possession of cocaine, earlier pleaded guilty to three felonies. However, he didn’t show up in York County District Court this week for sentencing – so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Demari Alston, 22, of Madison, Wis., has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of more than four financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle traveling at 96 miles an hour.

The deputy entered the interstate and activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle began to accelerate at a higher rate of speed. The vehicle continued westbound on Interstate 80 until exiting at the Henderson interchange.

The deputy said his siren was also activated.

The affidavit filed with the court says the driver activated his left turn signal but instead turned right (or northbound) onto Road B without coming to a complete stop at the stop sign at the off-ramp. After turning north, the vehicle came to a sudden stop on the shoulder of the highway. After briefly stopping, the vehicle went one mile north where it stopped again and a heavy set man with dreadlocks exited the vehicle from the front passenger door. The deputy says in the affidavit that he stopped and drew his service weapon and pointed it at the man who exited, giving him loud verbal commands to show his hands. The deputy says the man did not comply. At that point, the vehicle continued north on Road B at speeds reaching in excess of 115 miles per hour. The deputy left the man who had exited and continued pursuing the vehicle. There was a train blocking the road, so the vehicle turned into a private property.

The vehicle stopped and the deputy drew his service weapon, with loud verbal commands for the driver to show his hands. The driver was identified as Demari Alston.

A canine unit alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, another deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department went to the location of the man who had earlier exited the vehicle and it was discovered the passenger had an arrest warrant out of Wisconsin.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of baggies with marijuana residue, a digital scale and cocaine.

This week, Alston’s attorney said his client claimed to be sick, but there was no medical documentation to back up the claim.

York County Attorney John Lyons asked for an arrest warrant to be issued and Judge James Stecker agreed, based on having no medical proof the defendant was too sick to be at his sentencing hearing.

