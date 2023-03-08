YORK – Arraignment proceedings were set in York County District Court for Justino Ramirez of Crescent City, California, as he is charged with four felonies related to delivery, distribution and hauling a large amount of methamphetamine. But when he did not appear for the proceedings, a warrant was issued for his arrest and a fifth felony charge was filed.

Ramirez is charged with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1B felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and failure to appear when out on bail for a felony, a Class 4 felony.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Interstate 80. During the deputy’s conversation with Ramirez, the defendant said he had no driver’s license and provided him with an identification card from Mexico. According to court documents, Ramirez told the deputy the vehicle belonged to someone named Miguel but the registration said it belonged to someone else.

Ramirez opened the trunk, according to court documents, and the deputy could smell burned marijuana. The deputy asked for assistance with a trooper from the Nebraska State Patrol arriving. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found 24.7 pounds of marijuana and one pound of methamphetamine, which is a substantial amount.

If Ramirez is convicted on all five counts, he could be facing the possible maximum sentences: Count 1, 20 years to life; Count 2, 20 years in prison; Count 3, two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; Count 4, two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and Count 5, two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.