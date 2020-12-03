Warrant issued for man caught with 705 pounds of marijuana

YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of James C. Bailey of Anderson, Calif., who was earlier found to be in possession of 705 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Bailey was scheduled for a status hearing this week in York County District Court but he did not appear.

Judge James Stecker denied the defense motion to continue. Bailey’s bond was revoked and the bench warrant was issued.

This multi-felony case began with a traffic stop in York County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As explained by York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand, “a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a pickup pulling a fifth wheel camper on Interstate 80 near mile marker 348. The vehicle was stopped for committing a traffic violation in the area. The deputy identified the occupants of the vehicle as James Bailey of Anderson, Calif., and Jamie Bowman of Redding, Calif. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy observed numerous indicators that criminal activity was afoot. The deputy asked the occupants for consent to search the vehicle and camper and was denied consent to do so.”