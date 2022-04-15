Warrant issued for man caught with 53 pounds of marijuana

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this week for Rafael Trujillo, 19, of Irving, Texas, after he failed to appear for sentencing in York County District Court in a case where he was caught with 53 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Trujillo for an alleged traffic stop on Highway 81, south of the York interchange.

The deputy says Trujillo told him he was traveling from California to Chicago, “but I could only see one duffel bag inside the vehicle,” the deputy said in his affidavit filed with the court. “I did not feel he was truthful about visiting his aunt at this point. He also had a lot of Red Bull cans all over the floor board with two new ones in the cup holders. I asked Rafael whose vehicle it was and he at first said it was his aunt’s from California. Then he said it was her friend’s and they just let him borrow it to take a trip to Chicago.”

He added in the affidavit that Trujillo told him there were no illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Dispatch indicated, according to court documents, that there was a protection order against Trujillo and he had been involved in an assault. Yet, when the deputy asked Trujillo if he had ever been in trouble with the law, he responded, “just speeding tickets.”

The deputy said Trujillo denied consent to search and the county’s canine unit was dispatched to the location. The dog, Justice, “immediately indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.”

During a probable cause search, the deputies found approximately 53 pounds of marijuana in three different bags. According to the affidavit, the marijuana was wrapped in plastic bags and then vacuumed sealed in another plastic wrapping.

The deputies said there was also a food processor inside the vehicle, which is commonly used to seal bags of marijuana so there is no odor.

The marijuana was later field tested and weighed. It was determined to be 53.886 pounds of high grade marijuana.

His sentencing will be rescheduled after he is taken into custody.