Warrant issued for man allegedly caught with marijuana in engine compartment

YORK – A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Gregory Carter, 31, of Taylor, Texas, who failed to appear for arraignment in a case where he was allegedly caught with marijuana stashed in the engine compartment of the vehicle in which he was a passenger.

This case began when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle disobeying a stop light at the intersection of Highway 81 and West David Drive in York.

A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper said in court documents he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants, which included Carter, told the trooper they had smoked mariuana about 1-2 hours before being stopped.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 17 ounces of marijuana in plastic bags under the hood of the vehicle, stuffed into and around the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Upon Carter not appearing, Deputy York County Attorney Joe Selde asked for a bench warrant and Judge James Stecker revoked Carter’s bond and issued the warrant.