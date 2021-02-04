Warrant issued for man accused of sex assault, who was then found deceased at train crossing

YORK – On Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for Travis J. Stoltenberg, 44, of York, who failed to appear for his 9 a.m. status hearing in District Court – in a case involving charges of first degree assault (with prior offense) and third degree sexual assault of a child (with a prior offense).

At 9:30 a.m., York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Road K, just west of York, on the report of a train/vehicle collision.

The deceased person found at the scene was identified as Stoltenberg.

It was determined that Stoltenberg, although his vehicle was on the railroad tracks, was not physically inside his vehicle but rather standing on the tracks when he was struck by a northbound train.

A jury trial date was approaching for Stoltenberg. That will not happen as he is now deceased and the case will be closed.

He was facing charges that are 1B and 1C felonies – that means, if he had been convicted, he would have been facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life for the 1B felony and a maximum of 5-50 years for the 1C felony.