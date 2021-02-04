 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant issued for man accused of sex assault, who was then found deceased at train crossing
0 comments
top story

Warrant issued for man accused of sex assault, who was then found deceased at train crossing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – On Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for Travis J. Stoltenberg, 44, of York, who failed to appear for his 9 a.m. status hearing in District Court – in a case involving charges of first degree assault (with prior offense) and third degree sexual assault of a child (with a prior offense).

At 9:30 a.m., York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the railroad crossing at Road K, just west of York, on the report of a train/vehicle collision.

The deceased person found at the scene was identified as Stoltenberg.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was determined that Stoltenberg, although his vehicle was on the railroad tracks, was not physically inside his vehicle but rather standing on the tracks when he was struck by a northbound train.

A jury trial date was approaching for Stoltenberg. That will not happen as he is now deceased and the case will be closed.

He was facing charges that are 1B and 1C felonies – that means, if he had been convicted, he would have been facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life for the 1B felony and a maximum of 5-50 years for the 1C felony.

The latest charges against him were filed last year. According to court documents, Stoltenberg was already a registered sex offender as he was sentenced for first degree sexual assault on Jan. 23, 2001, in Cheyenne County.

Court documents indicate that this case was a result of an investigation by the York Police Department. The affidavit filed with the court says the police received information regarding an alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old child.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News